Summer time uncertainty: are you still planning your vacations?

Thursday, May 21, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Parks, beaches, and attractions are starting to open, and some are just not ready to give up hope about summer vacation quite yet.

A new travel survey from the travel advice website, The Points Guy, says about one-third of Americans still plan to take a vacation this summer.

The top vacation spots seem to be state and national parks, followed by beaches and then hotel resorts. Only 7 percent of people say their willing to go on a cruise again.

A poll of our News 12 viewers showed that many are still planning on taking a trip and some are preparing for changes.

Many have had to cancel plans and without traveler's insurance, it can also be an expensive thing.

