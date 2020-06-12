Arbery’s death renews efforts to dissolve Glynn County Police Department

Friday, June 12, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WTOC) -- Ahmaud Arbery's death is reigniting a plan to change the police power structure in Glynn County. Whether it should change is a question voters could have the power to decide in November.

Before Arbery's death, legislation was already underway to do that. But now, some people say it doesn't go far enough.

The Glynn County Police Department is under scrutiny for how it handled the investigation into the death of Arbery, a black jogger with family ties to the CSRA and who is buried near Waynesboro. Three white men are accused in the death.

One state senator says his constituents want the power to change the police department leadership.

"I think what it did is it put the spotlight back again on leadership issues within the the department,” said state Sen. William Ligon (R-Brunswick). “The decision should have been made early on to refer this case to the GBI … and those are questions that go straight back to leadership.”

If passed, the bill would let voters decide between keeping or dissolving the department and moving the powers to an elected sheriff.

