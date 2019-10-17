Aquinas student charged with making threats after 'joke' SnapChat message

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aquinas High School student has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats after a message on SnapChat threatened to "shoot up" the school.

The student, Liam Fox, allegedly made a threatened the school and "restart society" after watching Joker, the recent DC comics movie about the Batman super villain.

Richmond County deputies and the FBI investigated the threat but did not find it to be credible after searching Fox's home and finding no guns or weapons.

Fox, according to investigators, later said he sent the SnapChat message as a joke to a friend.

"The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind our community that any threats of violence posted on social media are taken serious and will not be tolerated," a statement said.

