Deadline looms for local victims of April 13 storms to apply for aid

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

A week after a deadly tornado struck Orangeburg County, S.C., debris and destruction were still visible across the area.

Residents of Aiken, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties who were affected by the April 13 severe storms are eligible for a share of nearly $6 million in federal disaster aid.

The money was approved for South Carolinians affected by the weather in those areas as well as Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee and Pickens counties.

The funds include grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Officials say more than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans were approved for homeowners, renters and business owners to rebuild or repair property.

More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants were approved for survivors. This includes amount includes money for repairs to make homes livable, for temporary lodging and for replacement of essential personal items.

Nearly 530 South Carolina homeowners and renters have been approved for this help.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

Register for assistance in one of three ways:

• Online by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

• The FEMA app. To get it, visit fema.gov/mobile-app or your phone’s app store.

• Call 800-621-3362 or TDD 800-462-7585. Language translators also are available. Toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.

When registering, the following information will be helpful:

• Address of the primary residence where the damage occurred.

• Current mailing address.

• Current telephone number.

• Insurance information.

• Total household annual income.

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account. This allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account.

• A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

