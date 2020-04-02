Appointments will be required for S. Carolina DMV visits

Thursday, April 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is transitioning to an appointment-only system starting Monday.

All customers who want to conduct transactions in person will need to schedule an appointment before they arrive. A link to the new reservation system is available at SCDMVonline.com.

Customers will be able to schedule appointments up to two weeks in advance. A department employee will attempt to make contact with customers before their scheduled appointment time to confirm documents that are required and to determine whether the customer’s transaction can be accomplished online.

Customers without internet access can call 803-896-5000 to schedule an appointment.

Also starting Monday:

• The agency will resume administering motorcycle skills testing at branch offices where the service was previously offered. The test will be offered by appointment only.

• The agency will resume administering a limited number of road tests for commercial driver’s licenses. The tests will be offered at specific locations by appointment only.

Non-commercial passenger vehicle road tests remain suspended indefinitely.

