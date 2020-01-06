Applications available for Georgia's Pre-K program

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The application for new and returning providers of Georgia's Pre-K Program is out for the upcoming school year.

Funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education, the program is for age-eligible children to prepare for success in Kindergarten and later school years. Programs are offered in a variety of settings: public schools; for profit and nonprofit child care learning centers; military bases, and faith-based organizations.

"Recent research supports that, on average, children's skills in language/literacy, math, self-knowlege, and general knowledge gained during their Pre-K year were sustained through Kindergarten. These findings confirm that Pre-K provides the strong foundation needed for future learning," said DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs.

An applicant must be a licensed child care program, local school system or a Head Start program to be eligible to apply.

The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. For more information, please email panda.support@decal.ga.gov.

