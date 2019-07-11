Apartments do DNA testing on dog poop, fines owners

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Apartments around the country are now doing DNA testing on dog poop to determine which owners don't pick up after their pets. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine you want to move into a new apartment and one of the rules is that you have to hand over a sample of your dog's DNA. Some local properties are taking cleaning up after your pooch to the next level.

It's through a company called PooPrints. Here's how it works: properties that are affiliated with PooPrints will require all pet owners to do a DNA swab of their dog's cheek. This costs $50, and is usually included in a pet fee of some sort. The DNA is then sent to PooPrints and a DNA profile is created for each dog in the complex.

Then, whenever a dog poops and the owner does not clean it up, the poop is sent to the PooPrints lab and the identity of the dog is determined through DNA analysis.

That's when the owner of the pet is determined and fined anywhere from $250-$500 depending on the apartment complex's policy. According to a representative from PooPrints, it costs the apartment $60 to send in a poop sample and have it DNA-tested.

Opinions about PooPrints are mixed, with supporters saying it is the most effective way to ensure dog-owners are held accountable for clean-up. Opponents say the DNA profile is a bit excessive.

According to PooPrints, the company is affiliated with roughly 4,000 properties around the country, 6 in the CSRA. However, they say Augusta-area residents can expect to see more PooPrints-affiliates popping up soon.

However you feel about PooPrints, it's something to keep an eye out for if you're signing a lease for a new apartment.

