Antique show coming to Aiken this weekend

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're looking for a good bargain on an oldie but goodie, look no further than Aiken this weekend.

The Aiken Center for the Arts' Aiken Antique Show is happening Friday through Sunday at the Center for the Arts, located at 122 Laurens Street.

This year, 22 exhibitors will feature high-quality antique furniture, vintage pieces for gardens, paintings, jewelry and rugs. All proceeds from the Aiken Antique Show will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts.

The hours each day are as follows:

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets to the Show & Sale are $15 per person and are good for all three days.

