Antibody tests in Georgia could unlock clues to COVID-19's path

Monday, April 27, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – Health experts will use an antibody testing survey in Georgia to better understand how many people may have already been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is partnering with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Fulton and DeKalb County boards of health to conduct the survey.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Between Wednesday and May 4, teams will visit randomly selected homes in Fulton and DeKalb counties. Household members will be asked to answer survey questions and provide a blood sample to be tested for antibodies.

The antibody test can help identify people who were infected but didn’t have symptoms. This testing is important to understand who has had the virus.

Experts consider that an important piece of the puzzle in learning to predict the course of the pandemic.

“Until we understand herd immunity, we’re not going to know if we are going to see a resurgence of this in the fall," Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of Augusta University, previously told WRDW/WAGT.

Health officials think thousands of people in Augusta may have been unknowingly infected and asymptomatic. If specialists can figure out how many people have previously had the coronavirus, they can forecast whether the coming months will have new peaks.

If enough people have contracted the virus, it’s less likely to spread again. Or it could change course for just one season.

“Another possibility is that we have a summer burnout and then we don’t see this in the summer, but that it could come back in the fall," Coule previously told WRDW/WAGT.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.