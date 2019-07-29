Anti-litter groups target cigarette butts on Georgia coast

Monday, July 29, 2019

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Anti-litter groups in Georgia's beach and waterfront communities are targeting smokers in a summer campaign with a blunt title: Georgia's Coast is Not an Ashtray.

The Brunswick News reports groups across Georgia's 100-mile (161-kilometer) coast are working to reduce the number of cigarette butts left crushed on the ground or flicked into water.

Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful says her organization is handing out free car and pocket ashtrays and distributing 8,000 coasters printed with the campaign's message to bars and restaurants. The group is also adding public cigarette butt receptacles at waterfront parks.

King-Badyna said discarded cigarette butts contain toxins that can harm fish and other animals.

The campaign is being funded by a $10,000 grant from the non-profit group, Keep America Beautiful.

