Answers sought after South Carolina woman killed by alligator

Monday, May 4, 2020

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) – An autopsy is planned today for a woman found dead after an encounter with an alligator on Kiawah Island.

Cynthia Covert, 58, of Johns Island, was found while police were responding to a pond in the area of Salt Ceder Lane.

An autopsy is scheduled to be completed today.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a pond in the area of Salt Cedar Lane for a report of an alligator encounter with a woman.

“As a result, the female has died,” CCSO officials said. “A deputy on scene dispatched and retrieved the alligator.”

A report states South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the incident.

“This incident is still under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

