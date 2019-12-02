Another unclaimed veteran laid to rest in Augusta

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thanks to our community, another unclaimed veteran was laid to rest surrounded by people Monday.

Charles Womble makes the 12th unaccompanied veteran that passed away this year, and many people came out to make sure the 62-year-old wasn't buried alone.

“It’s important to come out and stand as family for veterans that doesn't have family,” Brendan McNair said.

McNair says he has been with the Patriot Guard Riders for at least four years -- a job which he considers a very special one.

“Whenever there is an unaccompanied veteran, the dignity will reach out to us, stand in his family, and also escort the veteran where ever they are going,” McNair said.

Anyone can join and stand with their group. You don't need to be a veteran, and you don't even need to ride a bike. They say all you is a desire to show respect to veterans and their families.

"Everyone is coming together in a positive way,” McNair said.

He also says unaccompanied veterans are a big problem here in Augusta.

“Unfortunately, during the holidays everyone kind of forgets about the issues that are going on,” McNair said.

So McNair tries to make sure no one is forgotten.

“We like to take time out our holiday season to stand as his family if needed,” McNair said.

