Another Aiken nursing home confirms positive case of COVID-19

Friday, April 17, 2020

News 12 at Noon

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another Aiken nursing home confirms a positive case of COVID-19.

Anchor Health and Rehab tells us a patient came to them from the hospital.

They say the hospital did not inform them that the person had been tested until the results came back positive.

We also talked to Pepper Hill Rehab and Nursing Center this morning. A family member of a patient at Pepper Hill originally told us a volunteer tested positive there. Pepper Hill tells us it was a part-time worker, not a volunteer.

The owner says the volunteers stopped coming in once they stopped visitation at Pepper Hill. Both Anchor and Pepper Hill say they are following all CDC guidelines and keeping their families updated.

