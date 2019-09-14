Another Aiken School Board member turns in resignation letter; one parents eyeing open seat

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

News 12 at 11

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of the three resigning members of the Aiken County School Board is now calling for an ethics investigation. Rosemary English stepped down after the board voted to accept Dr. Sean Alford's resignation as superintendent. All of this comes after an employee handed over a recording of Dr. Alford making a violent threat.

Parents are not happy with all the changes. One mom hopes to make a positive change. Pamela Diaz has multiple kids in the Aiken school system. She's eyeing one of those two open seats now on the board and is considering throwing her name in the hat.

"I want to make a difference," Pamela said. "I love Aiken and the community and it really has a lot to offer and it could be you know even better."

Pamela Diaz is a mom with a house full of kids and making sure they have the best education is a top priority.

"I'm invested in the school system because we have a large family and we have nine children in total. Four have already been through the Aiken County school system and we still have five left," Pamela said.

Pamela was at the school board meeting when board members announced their resignations.

"My first impression of that was a no, you didn't get what you wanted so you're taking your marbles and you're going to play somewhere else," Pamela said. "It was not a protective measure, it was more of a protest."

On Friday, Rosemary English officially handed in her resignation letter. In it, she not only explained why she's leaving, but also posing nine questions. One of those questions calling for a "thorough investigation" of board members by the Ethics Commissions. Only then, she says, would she reconsider staying on the board.

"If that's what you want then let's do it," Pamela said. "I really don't think that the existing board members have anything to hide. I think they have been ethical and honest."

Pamela says she only questions the ethics of the board members resigning, remembering back when all three voted against or abstained a free audit of Midland Valley's attendance record.

"If you want to be about transparency why aren't we doing that."

"My motto is, if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear," Pamela said.

Pamela says having new voices on the board will be a good thing and a way to move forward.

"It's done, it's over let's move forward so that we can heal and we can begin to rebuild in a more positive direction," Pamela said.

Pamela says if she is chosen to sit on the board there's a few things she wants to address. She believes her kids are getting a good education, but says she doesn't feel they're safe when she drops them off. Pamela says she wants to focus on improving the safety in schools and the discipline action.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.