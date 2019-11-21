Annual holiday open house kicks off Thursday at Sacred Heart Cultural Center

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Sacred Heart Cultural Center in downtown Augusta is kicking off their holiday season with their holiday open house Thursday. They're even offering to wrap your Christmas gifts at their celebration!

"In our gift shop, you can find decorations in your home, decorations for the Christmas tree, and other holiday events. And gifts, lots of gifts, wonderful gift ideas," said Kim Overstreet with Sacred Heart.

They have ornaments, wreaths, and Christmas art all made by artists right here in the CSRA. They also have their Holiday Open House.

"We'll have lots of decorations. the Guild bake sale will also be going on," Overstreet went on. "We will have pop up vendors and a cooking demonstration by Cal Barry, and a fashion show by Deanna Lyons."

And in two weeks they'll have even more, with the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

"It's a solemn event. We have nine readers and lessons interspersed and it's chorale groups. We have Davidson Fine Arts Chorale group is going to sing and St. John United Methodist Church will also be one of our choirs."

It's a time to remember what this season is really about.

"It's really a wonderful way to reflect on what the true meaning of the season is."

The best part? The money spent at Sacred Heart during the holidays goes to a good cause.

"All the funding raised goes back into the programs and preservation of Sacred Heart Cultural Center."

You can enjoy the holidays while giving back to the center and keeping the arts alive downtown.

The holiday open house is today from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. free of charge. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is Dec. 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Those tickets cost $20.

