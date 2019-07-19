'Angels walk among us': Meet the men who saved an 80-year-old veteran

Friday, July 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Veteran Bill Cobbs and his wife, Jackie Cobbs, showed up for a doctor's appointment at the Uptown VA Hospital. In a moment of confusion, Bill took off in his motorized wheelchair and Jackie was unable to stop him.

Thankfully, two men found Bill sitting under a tree in their front yard and were able to get him water, chat with him, and bring him back to safety. Unfortunately, Jackie forgot to get their names.

Since Tuesday, Jackie and her husband have been searching tirelessly to find the men who helped Bill and give them a proper thank you. Thanks to the power of social media and News 12, those men are now known.

They are Bill and David Cowart of Augusta, a father-son duo who are no stranger to helping others. While this is the most publicized example of selflessness the two have ever experienced, David once gave the shoes off his feet to a barefoot homeless couple. His mother works at the Golden Harvest food pantry.

They were at Lowe's when their mother/wife called saying, "Y'all! Someone is looking for y'all!"

"I was like, 'Alright, that's either a good thing or a bad thing,'" David said.

According to everyone involved, Bill is lucky the situation didn't end up worse. Jackie says he could have been hit by a car or suffered heat stroke.

Bill reportedly didn't know where he was at the time of the incident.

"Well you're in the right place. We'll take care of you," said Brian.

In a phone conversation between Jackie Cobbs and the Cowart men, Cobbs said, "I want to tell you want a difference you have made in our life because our life would have been turned upside down if anything were to have happened to him."

But Bill and David say they just did what they were supposed to do.

"That's just how they were raised. We were raised that if you see someone in need, you just help them," said Brian.

But to the Cobbs family, Bill and David's kindness was much more.

"This shows to the people that there are still good people in this world -- and angels walk among us," said Jackie.

Now that the search for the Augusta Angels has ended, a new friendship between the Cobb and the Cowart families has begun. They are planning to get dinner sometime in the near future.

