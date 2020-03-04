An NCAA Tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out

The NCAA is ruling out no contingencies when it comes to coronavirus and the NCAA Tournament.

In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA tournament college basketball in Pittsburgh. It's possible that the NCAA tournament could be played this year in empty arenas. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy did not dismiss the possibility of games being played with no fans in arenas. The games presumably would still be televised.

The NCAA declined further comment to The Associated Press on the possibility of no fans in the stands.

Also, the NCAA announced it has established a coronavirus advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.

This comes as Chicago State University said its men’s basketball team will not travel for two regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference games this week and its women’s team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The school said in a statement that it was making the move with the “health and well-being of the campus community in mind.” The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States.

Chicago State said it is also evaluating whether to attend next week’s WAC tournament in Las Vegas.

The school said it would make a decision about participation later this week. The school also said it is reviewing travel plans for intercollegiate sports teams.

