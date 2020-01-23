​An Artist's Paradise: Artisan market in Aiken gives local artists a chance to shine

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local artisan market is showcasing handmade products from people right here in our area. They're in the heart of Aiken and they keep growing.

Leslie Clark came to Aiken from Northern California about three years ago, and she's felt at home ever since.

"There's just a culture of kindness here and there were horses and art, which are my two big things," Leslie said. She's the owner of Artisan Market in Aiken.

After the previous owner of the Artisan Market moved on, it was natural that Leslie take over.

"I'm always looking for something unique and fun that the people in this area are creating."

But the artisan market didn't start out like that.

"The previous owner really kind of - she started out just wanting to do custom furniture."

It soon turned into a market for locals to showcase what they do.

"We have over 50 artisans and makers that are local and regional in the store," Leslie said.

They have everything from funky lamps, to wood crafts, to lotions and tea towels. A lot of things in the store celebrate the culture of Aiken.

"[One artist] takes the photograph, heats up the aluminum, and hits a flashpoint and it bonds to the aluminum."

There are some items that turn pieces of the past into something new. Most of all, Leslie hopes its a place for new artists to find a place to showcase their stuff. It's art that you can't just find anywhere.

"It's also something that can't be found on Amazon."

The Artisan Market also hosts workshops and meet and greets with the artists. You can find out more about the workshops on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

If you wanna check them out, they're located on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken.

