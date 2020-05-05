An Aiken woman battling a disease loves two things: teaching and fishing

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A bad day fishing beats a bad day stuck at home, but sometimes going fishing is the only option. One Aiken native is using fishing to help get through one of the biggest changes in her life.

2019 was a great year for Kate Hough on the lake. She was named the 2019 Co-Angler of the year in South Carolina, becoming the first woman to ever do so.

"I have a daughter, I have lots of students and friends who have females, and just encouraging them to chase their own dreams," Hough said.

A teacher in Lexington, Hough noticed something was wrong, right at the start of the school year.

"Transverse myelitis," she said.

And that was only the start.

"I'd never heard of it before. I'm sure most people have not heard of that term," Hough said. "They say you have a chance at recovering, you have a chance of it turning into something life long."

More testing and new symptoms led to a new diagnosis -- multiple sclerosis. The disease can temporarily paralyze her and it's already made a lasting impact.

"This past year I've had to go ahead and retire from teaching," Hough said. "I had planned to teach for 30-something years. I knew I was a very good teacher to the students.

The one-time Aiken 'Teacher of the Year' has relied on fishing as her escape since she was released from the hospital in September. It's been a small part of her motivation to keep pushing and recently was able to walk around the entirety of a former student's pond.

"Just focused and I took lots of breaks, but I was able to walk the whole way around," Hough said. "And that just means so much to me being able to set that -- set all those little goals that turned into a big goal for me."

Hough isn't quitting on teaching yet and plans to continue fishing. She and her husband Jeffrey want to start a charter company and teach people how to fish.

"My entire body has changed and I've had to relearn how to do almost everything in my life and I'm still trying to do it with a smile," Hough said.

There will still be ups and downs for Hough, but her 'you can do it' attitude isn't going away any time soon.

The signature phrase in her former classroom was "You caaaan do it" and has certainly taken that into her own life.

The MAYO clinic has also been referred to Hough's case to find out if she has a rare type of auto-immune disease.

