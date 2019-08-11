An Aiken man is dead after a shooting on Laurens Street; one suspect still on the loose

AIKEN, S.C. -- The Aiken Department of Public is investigating a shooting on Laurens Street.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the shooting ended in the death of 42 year old Larry Swearingen of Aiken. He was pronounced dead last night, August 10, 2019 at 7:24 P.M. at Augusta University Medical Center.

Swearingen was shot last week, Tuesday, August 6 on Laurens Street. At 5:33 P.M. the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a white male laying on the side of the road on Laurens Street at Columbia Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they located a white male with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Dae’Kwon Simmons, of Aiken, as the suspect in this case. Simmons is charged with Attempted Murder. Other charges may be forthcoming. Simmons is not in custody at this time.

Investigators have arrested and charged a 14-year-old male with Accessory After the Fact of a Felony in connection to this shooting. The juvenile is currently being held at DJJ in Columbia.

An autopsy for Swearingen will be done in Newberry, SC.

The ADPS is asking for your help. You can provide information about this crime anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

