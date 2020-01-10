Among the ashes, family who owned home nearly destroyed by fire finds a priceless memento

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family in Appling is left with nothing after a fire turned their beloved home of many years into ashes.

Their grandparents built that home, and the family has been passing it down through generations.

Today was the first day Chelsea was able to come back in the house and see the damage after the fire. The home is in rough shape, but one thing she was able to find in the living room was a note from her aunt who lived here to her grandma.

"It was pretty hard for the whole family,” Chelsea said. “This house was pretty much home for a bunch of people."

A house full of life is now full of ashes.

“It’s different,” Chelsea said. “It’s very different.”

Over the years, the house became a home to their entire family.

"I never thought in a million years that would happen,” Chelsea said. “I don't think anybody did."

The home was owned by her grandma, who passed away a few years ago. Today, walking through the charred hallways, Chelsea says the loss feels greater.

"And then they had the TV, the fireplace,” Chelsea said. “I think the couch sat right there.

But in this room where the TV was melted and the couch was reduced to metal, something significant came out of the ashes.

Of all things, a piece of paper survived the flames – a Christmas card. Half-burned, the words are still clear as day.

“Somehow, you always stay in touch with what’s really important,” the card said. “I love you, mama.”

For Chelsea and her family, the house is gone, but the memories remain.

Now the family is asking for help. They need clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food. Get in touch with the family by e-mailing them or calling them at 706-550-7579.

