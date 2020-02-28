America’s flu season toll: 18K dead, 32M sick

The U.S. flu season is hitting children and young adults much harder than the rest of the population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The latest CDC forecast predicts flu activity is likely to decrease over the next few weeks but will remain elevated into March. (Source: CDC)

“Rates among school-aged children and young adults are higher at this time than in recent seasons and rates among children 0-4 years old are now the highest CDC has on record at this point in the season,” the CDC said.

A total of 125 influenza-associated deaths in children have been reported so far this season. That’s an increase of 20 since last week’s report.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 32 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu.

