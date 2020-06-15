American Red Cross will give free antibody testing to all donors

Monday, June 15, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The American Red Cross announced today that all blood donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies so if you’ve been looking to get an antibody test, this is a great way to save a life and get that test for free.

Testing begins today for anyone donating blood, platelets, or plasma, and it will continue for several months.

This will help people to know whether or not they have been exposed. Donors will get their results within seven to ten days.

Amazon will also give all donors at $5 E-gift card for the rest of June.

For more information about the Red Cross donation with antibody testing, visit their website.

