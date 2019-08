Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

MACON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Are you ready to show off your talent to some of the greatest voices of our time? American Idol auditions are coming to Macon, Georgia, just two hours from Augusta.

The auditions are being held at the Macon City Auditorium, located at 415 1st Street this Friday, Aug. 23rd.

You can also enter online auditions by clicking HERE.

Good luck to anyone who auditions for the upcoming season.

