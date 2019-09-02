American Beef Packers, Inc. recalls raw beef products deemed unfit for human consumption

Monday, September 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the United States Department of Agriculture's website, there has been a recall of pounds of raw beef products.

American Beef Packers, Inc. is recalling over 24,000 pounds of raw beef products that are deemed unfit for human consumption.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be frozen and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

