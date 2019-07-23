Amber Alert issued for West Virginia girl in ’extreme danger’

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (WKYT/GRAY TV) -- West Virginia State Police is looking for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gracelynn Scritchfield June was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, near Morgantown. Gracelynn was last seen wearing summer attire.

Authorities believe the child was likely kidnapped by her father, Arlie “Trey” Edward Hetrick, III. Hetrick, 26, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Hetrick may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.

Anyone who sees the two should call West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850.

