Amber Alert: N.C. girl, 3, found alive

A 3-year-old girl who has been the focus of an Amber Alert for more than a day has been found alive and well, officials said Friday.

Greensboro, N.C. police said Ahlora Lindiment, 3, was abducted by a woman Thursday while at a playground in an apartment complex. She has been found alive and well. (Source: WGHP/CNN)

Greensboro police said Ahlora Lindiment was abducted by a woman Thursday while at a playground in an apartment complex.

Police identified a suspect, but the person had not been taken in custody by Friday morning, police said.

