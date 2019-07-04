Amber Alert: Abducted 2-year-old from Va. in ‘extreme danger,' police say

Thursday, July 4, 2019

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert after officials say a child was abducted in Warren County.

Police say 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby was taken by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby on July 3.

The suspect was last seen the afternoon of July 3, in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Va.

Raequon has curly brown hair, blue eyes, is 1′9″ and weighs 25 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a light-blue "Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up "Paw Patrol” shoes.

Jashar has brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5′10″ and weighs 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Police say the suspected vehicle Jashar was driving was found abandoned.

Anyone with information about the child and/or suspect should immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or local authorities.

