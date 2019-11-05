Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken by non-custodial father

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jaya Trevino, who was taken by her non-custodial father, 33-year-old Juan Trevino, during a family violence assault Monday.

Trevino kicked down the door of his estranged wife’s home, threatened her, then allegedly assaulted her, CBS Austin reports.

Trevino grabbed his 2-year-old daughter and ran out of the home.

Jaya is 3'0" tall and weighs approximately 26 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with purple and pink lettering with the words "Big Sister" on it and a diaper.

Be on the lookout for Juan Trevino, a white male who is 5'7" and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Jaya and Juan Trevino were last seen entering a 2014 Black Nissan Sentra bearing Texas License Plates MSK 1273.

If you have any information, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000.

