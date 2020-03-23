Amazon makes Prime Video kids' shows available for free to all users

Monday, March 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With millions of families currently confined to their homes, Amazon is making some of its family-friendly programming available for free on Prime Video as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The content is available to all Amazon customers — no Prime membership is required.

The U.S. version of the service includes “Arthur,” “Caillou,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Dinosaur Train,” “Reading Rainbow,” “Wild Kratts,” and several other shows.

Some other Amazon Original programming including “Pete the Cat” and “Creative Galaxy” are available for free.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.