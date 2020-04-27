Amazon bringing fulfillment center to Appling, ending months of speculation on I-20 project

Monday, April 27, 2020

(Source: MGN)

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After months of speculation, Amazon is bringing a fulfillment center to Appling and Columbia County.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office made the announcement just after 2 p.m.

“Amazon’s continued investments in Georgia are a testament to all that our state can offer, including the logistics and top-notch workforce needed for their growing global business,” Kemp said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to welcome them to the Central Savannah River Area, and I am excited for the hardworking Georgians who will benefit from this new operation.”

The center will bring an estimated 800 jobs to the area. Workers at the center will focus on picking, packing, and shipping "smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, and small household goods."

Columbia County leaders were quick to cheer the decision.

“Amazon’s announcement represents the single-largest project announcement ever in Columbia County, both for job creation and capital investment. We are thankful and excited to welcome Amazon and the jobs they are bringing to our community and White Oak Business Park at I-20,” Columbia County Board of Commissioners Chairman Doug Duncan said in a statement. “I commend the effort and support of Governor Kemp, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Development Authority of Columbia County, and Columbia County’s staff. Thank you Amazon, for selecting Columbia County.”

The confirmation ends the speculation game that began months ago at a site on Interstate 20 where the Georgia Department of Transportation had already begun development in the area.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.