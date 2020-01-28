Alzheimer's help available for even rural counties

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More than 5 million people in the United State are living with Alzheimer's and in Georgia alone, more than 150,000.

The Alzheimer's Association in Augusta held a forum Tuesday to explain programs that are here to help.

There are nine programs in total. Beth Williams, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer's Association, describes one of them, the care consultation.

"They do care consultations, and this is like a care plan," Williams said. "They sit down with your family and the person with dementia and where the person was, where they are, and maybe get a plan for the future."

Other programs include a helpline, answering questions and providing support 24 hours and 7 days a week, support groups for caregivers and families of those who have Alzheimer's or dementia, MedicAlert/safe return, for assistance with those who have wondered or become lost, and an early stage program, for individuals who don't need full assistance yet, but still need small reminders, and weekly meetings to stay on track.

Jane Wilkerson, a caretaker for her husband, uses the support groups every month. She says the group is a way to be with others that are going through the same thing.

"It's a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week job," Wilkerson said.

She takes care of her husband, Bobby, who has had dementia for more than 5 years.

"His memory seems to get a little worse gradually," Wilkerson said. "I have to direct him as to how to do his coffee, his cereal in the mornings, that sort of thing. So, it's a full time job."

Wilkerson suggests the support group to anyone who knows those with Alzheimer's or dementia.

"Get with a support group because caregivers need all the information and the help they can get," Wilkerson said. She says it's a great way to learn about the diseases and not feel alone.

Each program the association provides hopes to make life easier for those who are helping those who suffer from the disease.

