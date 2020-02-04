Alvin Hester, Jr. formally indicted on charges in Investigator Cecil Ridley's murder

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man arrested and charged with the murder of Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigator Cecil Ridley has been formally indicted.

Alvin Hester, Jr. has been hit with several charges related to the shooting, including malice murder, felony murder, firearms possession, drug possession, theft, and obstruction.

Hester, according to investigators, shot Ridley during a weapons round up in the county.

Hester himself was wounded in the exchange with other officers.

