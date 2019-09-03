Allendale kid supplies Dorian evacuees with free food using money from his Disney fund

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

ALLENDALE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- As Hurricane Dorian creeps along the Georgia-South Carolina border, one Allendale resident is making sure evacuees from the coast have a nice meal if they are passing through.

Jermaine Bell set up a stand in Allendale to give away free hot dogs, chips, and water to evacuees.

But, the little guy reached down deeper to help than many other kids his age might, according to his mother, Elle Creech.

"He decided to use some of his Disney Trip Birthday money to purchase and give out hotdogs, chips, and drinks to Dorian Evacuees," Creech wrote on her Facebook page.

