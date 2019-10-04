Allendale boy who fed Dorian evacuees takes dream visit to Disney

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

ALLENDALE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- When Allendale's Jermaine Bell set up a stand in to give away free hot dogs, chips, and water to Hurricane Dorian evacuees, he never knew that it would be the path to making a dream come true.

But his compassionate act managed to do just that.

The stand was set up using funds he had saved to go on a birthday trip to Disney World, but the act itself managed to get noticed by ll the right people.

That's because the magic makers at Disney set Bell up with a trip to the place where dreams come true.

Congratulations, Jermaine!

