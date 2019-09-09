Boy who cancelled trip to help hurricane evacuees surprised with dream Disney vacation

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Mickey Mouse makes a surprise appearance at seven-year-old Jermaine Bell’s birthday party Sept. 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and Walt Disney World cast members were there to honor Jermaine who used money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Adding to a day filled with surprises, Jermaine learned that he and his family will be guests of Disney for a VIP getaway to the vacation kingdom later this month. Pictured, from left to right, are Jermaine’s mother, Laura Creech; Jermaine Bell; and Mickey Mouse. (Disney)

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A little boy is getting a dream vacation after taking time to help those in need during Hurricane Dorian.

Jermaine Bell went viral last week after using his Disney trip money to help pass out free hot dogs to hurricane evacuees in Allendale.

Now, Bell was surprised with a dream vacation for his 7th birthday!

According to a Disney Parks blog, "On Sunday, Sept. 8, Jermaine celebrated his seventh birthday, when Mickey Mouse and a group of Walt Disney World cast members made a surprise visit to tell Jermaine that he and his family are going to Walt Disney World Resort after all. The family will enjoy a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom later this month."

"The small things you do, you think people don't notice. But to have everyone watching him, people telling him 'what a good job you've done, young man,' I think that really instills in him and it makes him feel good inside," said Jermaine's mom Lauren Creech.

On Creech's Facebook page, she says she hopes her son's acts of kindness and hard work convince people to "live to give".

