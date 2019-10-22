Allendale, McCormick Georgia-Pacific facilities to be 'idled'; 200+ full-time employees impacted

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

MCCORMICK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Georgia-Pacific operations in Allendale and McCormick counties will be idled for an undetermined amount of time, the company announced Tuesday.

According to a statement from the company, production will continue for up to 60 days while the company prepares the facilities to be idled.

As a result, 98 full-time employees at the McCormick facility and 142 full-time employees at the Allendale facility will be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“Although new-home construction demand has returned somewhat since the recession in 2007/2008, it has not returned to pre-recession levels,” said Satrick Anthony, Georgia-Pacific vice president, Building Products operations. “We are very proud of the employees at these facilities; they have done everything they can to make the sites profitable – but unfortunately, it has not been enough to overcome the current market conditions.”

More on this story as it develops.

