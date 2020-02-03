Allendale-Fairfax High School alumni helps lead Chiefs to Super Bowl win

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A former Allendale County football star has won the Super Bowl.

Bashaud Breeland graduated in 2010 from Allendale-Fairfax High School before moving on to Clemson. He was drafted into the NFL in 2014.

2019 was Breeland's first season as a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his bio on the team's website. He first played for the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers.

Sunday, Breeland helped lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

Allendale Schools posted on Facebook: "Congratulations to Allendale-Fairfax High School Class of 2010 graduate, Bashaud Breeland and the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl LIV! Bashaud, you have certainly made your hometown proud! #AllendaleProud"

In 2014, Allendale-Fairfax retired Breeland's jersey The city of Allendale also declared May 13, 2014 as Bashaud Breeland day.

Back in 2014, the cornerback credited his Tigers' family for his current football success.

"Being able to get out and to come back and see the people that are supporting you, it's been a really good feeling," Breeland said. "Allendale has taught me a lot, how to be mentally tough because you went through a lot growing up, and now you're able to handle a lot things once you get out."

Congratulations to Breeland and all the Chiefs players.

