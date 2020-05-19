Crash traps, kills driver of pickup in Allendale County

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Allendale County wreck left one person dead, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. Monday on Highway 278.

The patrol said a 2000 Mazda pickup truck was traveling west on the highway as a 2017 Volkswagen Passat driven by a Barnwell 20-year-old was traveling east.

The Passat crossed the center line and collided with the pickup head-on, according to the patrol.

The driver of the pickup was trapped and died on the scene, according to authorities. The pickup driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol reported.

The driver of the Passat, who was wearing a seat belt, was flown to Augusta University Medical Center.

Each vehicle was only occupied by its driver.

The name of the pickup driver has not been released.

