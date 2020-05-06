Allendale Correctional Institution inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced the death of a 70-year-old inmate from COVID-19 complications.

James Slater was being housed at the Allendale Correctional Institution. He had several underlying medical conditions and tested positive for the coronavirus on April 29.

Slater had been hospitalized since April 30. He died at a hospital outside of the institution sometime on May 5.

As of May 5, 11 offenders and 7 staff members at Allendale Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID19. The institution is on quarantine.

SCDC currently has 31 positive offenders systemwide. There are 27 active staff cases.

SCDC is working closely with DHEC to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.

