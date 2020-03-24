All Georgia voters will get an absentee ballot request form

March 24, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All 6.9 million voters in Georgia will be mailed an absentee ballot request form for upcoming elections, a temporary step to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office says the goal is to allow as many people as possible to exercise their right to vote without leaving their homes.

Voters will simply need to fill out and return the application.

Voters over age 65 and those with a disability can request absentee ballots for the primary and general elections and all elections through the 2020 election cycle. Other voters will need to submit another application for future elections.

Extra steps are also aimed at limiting the threat of COVID-19 for those who choose to vote in person. Poll workers will get additional resources to clean equipment regularly, while members of the public will be asked to maintain a safe distance when waiting to vote.

Measures are being taken to protect poll workers, as well. One goal is to hire more poll workers and ones who may be more resilient to the coronavirus. Extra staff will allow those who feel sick to be absent without significantly affecting continuity, Raffensperger’s office said.

“Times of turbulence and upheaval like the one we Georgians face require decisive action if the liberties we hold so dear are to be preserved,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

