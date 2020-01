Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Country artist Alison Kraus is headed to Augusta in 2020.

Kraus will be making a tour stop at the Bell Auditorium on Friday, June 5th. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Kraus sings hits like Whiskey Lullaby, When You Say Nothing At All, and Looking In The Eyes of Love.

Tickets can be bought Friday, Jan. 17th, at 10 a.m. at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena, or you can order online now.

