Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek says he's already rehearsed what he's going to say to the audience on his final show. Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but will continue his job while still able. In an interview on ABC-TV broadcast Thursday, Trebek said he'll ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end of his last taping. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Updated: Mon 7:51 PM, Jan 06, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek has a message of support for Congressman John Lewis as both fight pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said as the new year begins, they should focus on completing 2020 as cancer survivors.

The Georgia Democrat announced his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer in late December.

“Jeopardy!” host Trebek made his illness public last March and has shared his progress and setbacks.

Trebek continues hosting the quiz show, and took on a special prime-time contest as well.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” with top contestants Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, begins airing Tuesday on ABC.

