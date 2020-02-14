Albrecht Center calling for you to get your pets fixed

Friday, February 14, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- February is spay and neuter month, and the Albrecht Center in Aiken is making a big push to get people to bring animals in to get fixed.

Last month, the center set a January record for pet adoptions.

"People are starting to come in after the holidays when they're back in their homes and they know they're not going to be traveling and they're ready to have a new pet," said Claire Grimes, Communications Director for the Albrecht Center.

As the weather gets warmer, they're preparing for a big spike in animals coming in.

"Early spring to usually end of fall time is when we have an influx of animals entering the shelter because they're going into heat and having accidental litters," Grimes said.

She said overpopulation is a big problem in Aiken County.

"All the shelters in the area and across the state were in really crisis levels last year," she said.

Grimes added the only way to prevent it is by spaying and neutering pets.

"It is literally the only solution to pet overpopulation," she said. "It's the only way that we can keep these animals from being born and overcrowding shelters."

Aside from preventing too many animals, fixing pets is good for their health.

"It reduces cancer risk. It reduces roaming and aggression behaviors," Grimes said. "It actually extends their lifespan 3 to 5 years."

Last year, the shelter fixed more than 3,500 animals. More than 90 percent of animals coming into the shelter need to be spayed or neutered.

The shelter is around normal capacity for cats, but is almost full for dogs. Grimes hopes to free up some more cages before spring.

"We're just trying to clear space before it gets crazy again," she said.

The cost to get your pet fixed at the Albrecht Center is between $55 and $125. You could also qualify for a low-income voucher which would knock the price down to $15.

