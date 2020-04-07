Albany, GA hospital celebrates recovered COVID-19 patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, a greater number of the tests taken are negative.

That’s according to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s numbers.

Dr. Steven Kitchen is the chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Health System. He said that over the past couple of weeks, he and his team have seen a rise in patients recovering from the potentially deadly virus.

“In terms of the number of patients coming in our emergency room, it has been relatively stable for probably close to a week," said Kitchen. “About the last four of five days since the first of the month we had, I think 54 patients who were admitted with COVID-19 who have actually been discharged home.”

Dr. Kitchen said about 80 percent of people who contract the virus have little to mild symptoms. This group of people won’t require hospitalization. However, the other 20 percent will.

“They were admitted to the ICU, had to be put on a ventilator and improved and actually been discharged home. That was just a tremendous celebration for us," explained Kitchen about three patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Kitchen said that at the moment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia’s Department of Public Health’s recommendations are the only way to combat the virus.

“The social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing your hands. It is going to have the biggest impact," Kitchen explained.

As of noon Monday, Phoebe reported that 1,405 people tested positive and 2,085 tested negative and 340 patients have recovered.

“We are now seeing a separation where there are more patients who are testing negative than positive," said Kitchen.

After a report came out that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, we also asked Dr. Kitchen about whether humans and animals can contract the virus from each other.

“There have been isolating reports of that and we originally thought it was animal to human transmission is how the virus started. Overwhelming 99 percent of transmission is going to be person to person," explained Kitchen.

Kitchen said those who’ve recovered from the virus should still be careful and follow local and state guidelines.

“They are going to need to have a period of convalescence at home. The usual sort of things in terms of avoiding large crowds, hand washing and really just taking the time to recover," Kitchen told WALB News 10.

Dr. Kitchen said if someone recovers, they should rest for the next two to four weeks at home.

