"Ain't nobody that can keep me here, but the good Lord," said woman who turned 109 years old

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jean Cunningham from Bartow, Georgia turned 109 years old. If you ask her how she made it to 109 her answer is simple.

"Ain't nobody that can keep me here but the good Lord," she said.

She was born in Bartow in 1910, she moved to New York for a little, and then back to Bartow in 1971. She says moving back has been the best part of her life.

"My life is good, sweet, I enjoyed my life," she said.

At 109 years old, she's outlived all her immediate family, "Everybody gone, everybody gone but me," said Cunningham.

Vicky Walden calls her 'Mama Jean,' she met her 10 years ago at a senior center in Louisville and since then Vicky and others who work with her have been checking in on Cunningham 5 days a week.

"She's a good Christian lady and just loving, it's so easy to love her," said Walden.

Vicky threw her a birthday party and Cunningham's extended family from Florida even made it up to see her.

Walden said, "I just wanted her to know just how special she is and how blessed that we are to be able to serve her and that God put her in our path."

To show Cunningham just how much she means to her, Walden even gave her her favorite necklace. She wants Cunningham to think of her all the time.

Even at 109 years old, Cunningham said she's ready to keep on living, "It ain't in my hands, it's in God's hands, but I hope we all live to see another year," she said.

If you're wondering how you can make it to 109 years old, well her advice is "You need to pray and keep the Lord on your mind."

