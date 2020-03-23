Savannah River Site sees its first coronavirus case

Monday, March 23, 2020

This email was sent to Savannah River Site employees on Monday, March 23, 2020.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At least one person at the Savannah River Site has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, employees were told Monday.

Managers had sent home at least several employees with flu-like symptoms that could be indicators of the virus that has caused a pandemic.

“We are tracking multiple potential cases of COVID-19 and have taken a number of actions to date and are erring on the side of caution in our response to all employees reporting flu-like symptoms or illnesses,” Barbara Smoak, a spokeswoman for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, told WRDW/WAGT in an email Monday morning.

An afternoon email to employees confirmed there had been a positive test result.

The industrial complex will be transitioning over the next few days to focus on activities that are least mission-critical, the email said. There will be an emphasis on remote work for employees who can do so.

The email said the action was being taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

“During this period, activities that support our missions will be limited to those necessary to ensure the safety of the public, our workers, the environment, and critical national security missions,” the email stated.

Employees who had been sent home with symptoms have stayed isolated while recuperating, Smoak said, and several have already been released to come back to work this week. Smoak did not give an exact number of employees suffering symptoms.

Staff members who’ve had potential close contact with these employees have voluntarily self-quarantined, although most have suffered no symptoms and are working remotely, according to Smoak.

Meanwhile, several employee locations and common areas were being deep-cleaned as a precaution at the Department of Energy complex near Aiken that once refined materials for nuclear weapons.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is the management and operations contractor for the site, which is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19, according to Smoak.

The email to employees pledged that they would continue to receive updates.

