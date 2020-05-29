Officials: Aiken woman, husband charged after child porn investigation unearths evidence of sex act with horse

Friday, May 29, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken woman and her husband are both being charged with buggery after a child pornography investigation led to the uncovering of a sex act with a horse.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Abigail Ronco and her husband, Damian Connor were arrested in connection with the case.

Warrants say a forensic investigation of electronics in an unrelated case unearthed evidence of the act with a horse on two separate occasions in May 2019 and June 2019.

Connor is charged with multiple counts of child pornography in the case from earlier this month. Connor's May 19 arrest in that case led to the discovery of the evidence in the buggery case.

Ronco was previously interviewed by News 12 back in September 2019 after one of her horses, according to her and a veterinarian, had been sexually assaulted.

"The vet came out and confirmed that the mare had been sexually molested," Ronco said in the interview. "I mean just gross, disturbing stuff."

The investigation has not revealed whether or not the horse in the September incident is the same horse as the one in the May and June incidents.

