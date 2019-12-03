Aiken woman charged with DUI after taking six children on ride in car

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken woman is charged with DUI after she took her six children with her in an SUV.

Mary Alice Deloris Williams was pulled over by an Aiken Public Safety Officer on Nov. 27 on University Parkway.

Williams, according to the officer, smelled of alcohol, and was given a field sobriety test.

The officer, according to officials, noticed six children from the ages of one month to 11 years old in the back of the car.

Those six children were taken to ADPS headquarters where DSS took custody of them.

