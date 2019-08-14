Aiken woman, 22, killed in head-on collision in Wyoming

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

WYOMING (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 22-year old Warrenville woman was killed in an accident in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Jordyn T. Winters, 22, the passenger in a 2006 Nissan Altima being driven by Matthew W. Smith, 21, of Beech Island was killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Winters, the highway patrol says, was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A juvenile passenger who was restrained in a child seat was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Smith was also hospitalized.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.